Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 4:36am

Vargas (hamstring) trained with the squad Wednesday and could be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, according to Zona Mixta.

Vargas trained several times this week and could return for Sunday's clash against Barcelona after missing the last eight matches with a hamstring injury. The Swiss winger could see limited minutes in the upcoming matches but is likely to reclaim a starting role only once he regains full fitness and match rhythm.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Vargas See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
230 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023