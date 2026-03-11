Ruben Vargas Injury: Spotted in training
Vargas (hamstring) trained with the squad Wednesday and could be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, according to Zona Mixta.
Vargas trained several times this week and could return for Sunday's clash against Barcelona after missing the last eight matches with a hamstring injury. The Swiss winger could see limited minutes in the upcoming matches but is likely to reclaim a starting role only once he regains full fitness and match rhythm.
