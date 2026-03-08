Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Vargas (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Vargas was likely to return last week, but is still not an option, not picked for the squad despite training with his team. This continues a brutal run of play where he has only appeared once since Nov. 24 due to an injury, likely needing to work into minutes again after the long absence.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
