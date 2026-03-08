Ruben Vargas Injury: Still out
Vargas (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano.
Vargas was likely to return last week, but is still not an option, not picked for the squad despite training with his team. This continues a brutal run of play where he has only appeared once since Nov. 24 due to an injury, likely needing to work into minutes again after the long absence.
