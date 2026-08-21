Ruben Vargas Injury: Uncertain for Athletic Bilbao clash
Vargas (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's match against Athletic Bilbao after missing Sevilla's final training session before the trip, according to ABC.
Vargas had also sat out Thursday's session due to workload management, with an immediate return expected at the time, but his continued absence a day before the match now leaves his availability pending the final squad list. Oso is expected to start on the left wing if Vargas is ultimately unavailable, with Sevilla set to finalize their squad closer to kickoff.
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