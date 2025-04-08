Ruben Vargas Injury: Will miss several weeks

Vargas suffered a grade II hamstring injury that forced him off in the first half of Sunday's clash and will miss at least two weeks to recover, the club announced.

Vargas will miss at least two weeks to recover from a grade II hamstring injury he suffered against Atletico on Sunday. The winger's absence is a big blow for the team since he has been a regular starter since his arrival in the transfer window. Until he fully recovers, Chidera Ejuke will likely take his role on the left wing.