Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Will miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Vargas suffered a grade II hamstring injury that forced him off in the first half of Sunday's clash and will miss at least two weeks to recover, the club announced.

Vargas will miss at least two weeks to recover from a grade II hamstring injury he suffered against Atletico on Sunday. The winger's absence is a big blow for the team since he has been a regular starter since his arrival in the transfer window. Until he fully recovers, Chidera Ejuke will likely take his role on the left wing.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now