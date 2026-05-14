Ruben Vargas News: Able to get assist
Vargas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Villarreal.
Despite zero accurate crosses, Vargas was able to get an assist thanks to his three created chances. Similar to his teammate Djibril Sow, Vargas will need to remain heavily active for Sevilla to breach a Real Madrid defense which has let in just 33 goals in La Liga play.
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