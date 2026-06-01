Ruben Vargas News: Creative force for Switzerland

Vargas has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start on the left wing under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament in good physical condition after managing to string together a consistent run of matches in the final stretch of a difficult season with Sevilla.

Vargas endured a campaign heavily disrupted by injuries but finished strongly, contributing three goals and six assists alongside 90 crosses including 40 corners across 24 appearances this season. His set-piece duties for both club and country enhance his value, with the Swiss winger handling corners and free kicks and ranking among the tournament's top dead-ball specialists. His ability to deliver dangerous crosses from wide areas and create chances through direct running gives Switzerland a consistent attacking threat down the left flank. Vargas is one of the most important creative outlets in manager Murat Yakin's system. His experience in major international tournaments and his understanding of the national team's style of play give him a natural advantage heading into the competition, particularly given the attacking responsibility he carries on that side of the pitch.