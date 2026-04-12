Ruben Vargas News: Delivers one assist

Vargas assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atletico Madrid.

Vargas played a key role on the left wing in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, providing the assist on the winning goal with a well delivered cross that found Nemanja Gudelj for a powerful header just before halftime. The winger remained heavily involved in attacking phases, stretching the defense and creating danger from wide areas, finishing with multiple dangerous deliveries and nearly adding a goal contribution in the second half, attempting two shots, delivering two key passes and eight crosses. The Swiss has continued to be a consistent creative outlet despite recurring injury issues, building on a solid season with three goals and five assists while maintaining a strong presence in chance creation and progression from the flank.