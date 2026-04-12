Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vargas assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atletico Madrid.

Vargas played a key role on the left wing in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, providing the assist on the winning goal with a well delivered cross that found Nemanja Gudelj for a powerful header just before halftime. The winger remained heavily involved in attacking phases, stretching the defense and creating danger from wide areas, finishing with multiple dangerous deliveries and nearly adding a goal contribution in the second half, attempting two shots, delivering two key passes and eight crosses. The Swiss has continued to be a consistent creative outlet despite recurring injury issues, building on a solid season with three goals and five assists while maintaining a strong presence in chance creation and progression from the flank.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
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