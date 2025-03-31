Ruben Vargas News: Nets on Sunday
Vargas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Betis.
Vargas opened the scoring in the 17th minute, assisted by Dodi Lukebakio. He also registered 11 passes, two clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. With three goal contributions in his last six games, these remain his only direct involvements of the season.
