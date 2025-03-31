Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Vargas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Betis.

Vargas opened the scoring in the 17th minute, assisted by Dodi Lukebakio. He also registered 11 passes, two clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. With three goal contributions in his last six games, these remain his only direct involvements of the season.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now