Ruben Vargas News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Vargas assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 win against Valladolid.

Vargas assisted on the opening goal of the match Sunday, finding Juanlu in the fifth minute. This makes it consecutive matches with an assist for the attacker, with those his only two goal contributions since joining the club. However, he has only appeared six times, starting in five of those games.

