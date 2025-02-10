Ruben Vargas News: Scores versus Barcelona

Vargas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus Barcelona.

Vargas found the back of the net in the 8th minute Sunday with a strike assisted by Saul, a goal which tied the match at 1-1. It marked his first goal since transferring to Sevilla. He added one tackle, one clearance and one corner before being subbed off in the 63rd minute for Chidera Ejuke. Vargas has played well in his five appearances (four starts) for Sevilla as he has recorded eight shots, seven chances created and 15 crosses (five accurate).