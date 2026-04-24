Ruben Vargas News: Struggles to generate offense
Vargas generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 2-0 loss against Levante.
Vargas did his best to try to get Sevilla a point from the encounter, but he was unable to score or assist in the 2-0 loss. He has a somewhat neutral matchup looming against Osasuna as the side has allowed 39 goals in 32 league games. The forward will have to improve his efficiency to break through this defense.
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