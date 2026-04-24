Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas News: Struggles to generate offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vargas generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 2-0 loss against Levante.

Vargas did his best to try to get Sevilla a point from the encounter, but he was unable to score or assist in the 2-0 loss. He has a somewhat neutral matchup looming against Osasuna as the side has allowed 39 goals in 32 league games. The forward will have to improve his efficiency to break through this defense.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
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