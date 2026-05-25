Ruben Vargas News: Three shots off bench
Vargas generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo.
Vargas made an appearance off the bench during the final of the season Saturday. A mid season hamstring injury saw the forward miss some time, resulting in just 24 appearances in La a Liga (20 starts). He still managed to be the team's top playmaker with six assists, along with his three goals while collecting 90 crosses and creating 28 chances.
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