Ruben Vargas News: Three shots off bench

Vargas generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo.

Vargas made an appearance off the bench during the final of the season Saturday. A mid season hamstring injury saw the forward miss some time, resulting in just 24 appearances in La a Liga (20 starts). He still managed to be the team's top playmaker with six assists, along with his three goals while collecting 90 crosses and creating 28 chances.