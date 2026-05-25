Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas News: Three shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Vargas generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo.

Vargas made an appearance off the bench during the final of the season Saturday. A mid season hamstring injury saw the forward miss some time, resulting in just 24 appearances in La a Liga (20 starts). He still managed to be the team's top playmaker with six assists, along with his three goals while collecting 90 crosses and creating 28 chances.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Vargas See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
35 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
305 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024