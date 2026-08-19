Rudy Camacho headshot

Rudy Camacho Injury: Leaves with injury against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Camacho was forced to abandon the midweek match against Montreal due to a potential muscle blow.

Camacho made his 18th league start of the season but was unable to produce in a short outing before being replaced by Cesar Ruvalcaba. The Frenchman is leading Columbus with an average of 4.7 clearances per game, so the team sees its defensive quality reduced without him. While it remains unknown if the injury will rule him out for more weeks, he's now a major doubt given the short turnaround in the current double game week.

Rudy Camacho
Columbus Crew
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