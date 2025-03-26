Rudy Camacho Injury: Limited Wednesday
Camacho (thigh) was limited in training Wednesday, according to Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Camacho is working on his return but Saturday may still be too soon, as he only was able to train in a limited matter Wednesday. This leaves him doubtful for their match against D.C. and likely only playing if he trains with the group and passes testing in the next few days.
