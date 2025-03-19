Rudy Camacho Injury: Will remain sidelined
Camacho will remain sidelined for Saturday's match against NYCFC, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Camacho is set to miss out once again, with the defender still needing more time to recover from his thigh injury. This will delay his season debut yet again. A return date is still up in the air for the defender, hoping it comes sooner than later.
