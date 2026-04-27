Rudy Camacho headshot

Rudy Camacho News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Camacho generated one tackle (zero won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Camacho kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8 versus Chicago. He made five clearances for the fifth time this season and also intercepted two passes and blocked one shot. He played the full 90 minutes for the eighth time this season, including the fifth match in a row.

Rudy Camacho
Columbus Crew
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