Rudy Camacho News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Camacho generated one tackle (zero won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Camacho kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8 versus Chicago. He made five clearances for the fifth time this season and also intercepted two passes and blocked one shot. He played the full 90 minutes for the eighth time this season, including the fifth match in a row.