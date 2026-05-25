Rudy Camacho News: Suspended one game
Camacho will serve a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation and will miss the clash against New York City on July 22 following the World Cup break, according to the league.
Camacho is an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence will force a reshuffle in central defense, with Steven Moreira expected to take on a larger role in his place during the suspension. Camacho is set to return to the starting lineup once the ban has been served and MLS action continues after the tournament.
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