Rudy Matondo Injury: Dealing with muscular issue

Matondo (muscular) was forced off late in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon due to discomfort, according to Le Figaro.

Matondo delivered a standout performance against the Gones in Sunday's draw, firing off one shot, whipping in two crosses and racking up a season-high four clearances before being forced off late with a minor muscular issue. The new Parisian is expected to be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the problem, and the hope around the club is that it's nothing serious. With Maxime Lopez's (Achilles) current situation, Matondo is lined up to hold a meaningful role in new coach Antoine Kombouare's setup if he's cleared to go.