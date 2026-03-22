Rudy Matondo News: Receives red card

Matondo was shown a red card in the 55th minute of Sunday's match against Le Havre.

Matondo was shown a red card just after halftime Sunday and will now miss at least a match. This will keep him out to face at least Lorient on April 5, returning to face Monaco on April 10. He has started in their past three games, so this will force a change, with Ilan Kebbal as a likely replacement.