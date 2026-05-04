Rudy Matondo News: Start and brace

Matondo scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Brest.

Matondo logged his latest start against Brest, and the appearance means he has started two of Paris FC's last five games. After scoring two goals Sunday, he may warrant more opportunities to cap off the season, though he is not known to be a goalscorer. Considering that Matondo logged his first and second goals of the season, he is not expected to be a goal-scoring threat in Paris FC's next and last two games this season.