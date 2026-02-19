Rudy Matondo headshot

Rudy Matondo News: Suspended against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 4:39am

Matondo received his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is suspended for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, according to the league.

Matondo picked up his fifth yellow card in the Coupe de France and is now staring at a likely suspension from the FFF disciplinary commission ahead of Saturday's showdown with Toulouse. That is a setback for the Parisians since he was in the starting squad during their last game and his absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Alimami Gory as a potential replacement as the right wing-back.

Rudy Matondo
Paris FC
More Stats & News
