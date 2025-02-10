Rui Patricio News: Keeps clean sheet in second start

Patricio registered seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Verona.

Patricio made just his second Serie A start for Atalanta Saturday and put together a really nice performance. Despite facing six shots on target, he kept his first clean sheet of the season with seven saves, his most in a match in over a year. With Marco Carnesecchi (thigh) likely remaining out for a bit longer, Patricio is set to start Wednesday at Club Brugge in the Champions League, and then again versus Cagliari on Saturday.