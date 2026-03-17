Rui Silva News: Concedes three goals

Silva made two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Glimt.

Silva made two saves and conceded three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Glimt, extending his run to four straight Champions League matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has been heavily tested this season, recording 26 saves while conceding 13 goals and keeping just one clean sheet in eight appearances in the competition. He will look to bounce back in Tuesday's return leg against Glimt.