Rui Silva News: Eliminated despite clean sheet

Silva registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Silva kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's draw but because his attack failed to score, he and his side were eliminated from the competition. He had a strong performance, highlighted by a penalty save on Serhou Guirassy in the 58th minute. He will now set his sights back onto the Primeira Liga where he and his side currently sit in first place with 12 matches to play.