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Rui Silva News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Silva made one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Arsenal.

Silva successfully kept Arsenal out of the net Wednesday, but he and Sporting still fell since they didn't manage to score a single goal over two legs. Silva made 11 starts in the Champions League this season, keeping three cleans sheets, conceding 14 goals and making 33 saves. He will now turn his focus onto the Primeira Liga where he and his side currently sit second.

Rui Silva
Sporting CP
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