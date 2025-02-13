Fantasy Soccer
Rui Silva News: Struggles against Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Silva registered four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Tuesday marked Silva's first case of Champions League minutes this season, and the overall action saw him get thrashed by a Dortmund team that barely missed automatic qualification to the UCL's Round of 16. He will look to bounce back Wednesday when the German side and Sporting CP rematch, but at enemy territory in Signal Iduna Park.

Rui Silva
Sporting CP
