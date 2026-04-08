Rui Silva headshot

Rui Silva News: Three saves for loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Silva recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Silva faced four shots and stopped three of them during Tuesday's loss. He did well in general, but was beaten once by Kai Havertz, a goal that proved to be crucial. The goalkeeper is now going to need to be perfect in the away leg to keep the match in striking distance on the road.

Rui Silva
Sporting CP
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