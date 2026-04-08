Rui Silva News: Three saves for loss
Silva recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.
Silva faced four shots and stopped three of them during Tuesday's loss. He did well in general, but was beaten once by Kai Havertz, a goal that proved to be crucial. The goalkeeper is now going to need to be perfect in the away leg to keep the match in striking distance on the road.
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