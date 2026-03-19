Rui Silva News: Three saves in win

Silva registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Glimt.

Silva repelled each of the three Bodo Glimt shots on goal Tuesday to record his second clean sheet of the campaign and help lift Sporting CP to a 5-0 victory. The veteran keeper has averaged 3.22 saves per appearances through nine Champions League appearances (nine starts). Silva is likely to be the keeper of choice when Sporting CP resume their Champions League campaign in early April versus Arsenal.