Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Available in Copa del Rey

de Galarreta (shoulder) is an option for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad, the club posted.

de Galarreta suffered a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, but the issue turned out to be minor as the midfielder is already back in contention for Wednesday's Copa del Rey matchup against Real Sociedad. That is a big boost for Athletic Club, as he is a locked-in starter in midfield and remains a key piece of the team's engine room. He should slot right back into his usual role moving forward.