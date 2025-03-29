Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Injury played down

Galarreta (hamstring) is only dealing with an overload and is expected to be fit for their match against Rangers on April 10, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Iñigo is not very serious. It's an overload and we hope to get you back soon."

Galarreta is luckily not dealing with any sort of major injury and is only dealt an overload. That said, he is expected to return by their April 10 match against Rangers in Europa League play. Benat Prados Diaz and Mikel Vesga are likely replacements while until Galarreta returns.