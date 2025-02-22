Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Galarreta (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Valladolid, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca.

Galarreta looks to be an option after an absence of around a month, as the midfielder has been cleared for Sunday. This is good news for the club, with the midfielder starting in 18 of his 23 appearances this season. That said, he will look to see the start during his return.

