Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Out for personal reasons
de Galarreta will miss Sunday's clash against Valencia due to the birth of his second child, according to the club.
de Galarreta's absence is a last-minute blow for Athletic Club, as the midfielder has been a regular starter and an important presence in the engine room. Mikel Jauregizar steps into the starting eleven in his place, tasked with filling a significant void at short notice. The club will look to welcome him back into the fold once he has had time with his family.
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