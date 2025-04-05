Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Galarreta (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca.

Galarreta is on the mend from his injuries and could potentially play Sunday, as he is going to train and be tested after the session. This will leave him as a late call, likely needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the match. He will look to return, keeping his absence at only one match.

