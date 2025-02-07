Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta headshot

Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

De Galarreta has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not yet recovered, as he has been left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club announced.

De Galarreta will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. Benat Prados Diaz and Mikel Jauregizar are expected to replace him in the midfield. His next opportunity to feature will come against Espanyol on Feb. 16.

Ruiz de Galarreta
Athletic
