Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Suffers dislocated shoulder

de Galarreta couldn't even reach the hour mark in Saturday's showdown against Rayo Vallecano, as a dislocated shoulder forced him off and cut his outing short. The midfielder will undergo further testing in the coming days, with the club hoping the damage isn't too serious given his locked-in role as a starter in the Basques' double pivot. Until he's back at full throttle, Alejandro Rego is in line to step into the engine room and fill the void in the middle of the park.