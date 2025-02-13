Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Training again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

De Galarreta (hamstring) is back in training and should be an option for Sunday's game against Espanyol, Javier R. Beltran of Diario AS reports.

The central midfielder has missed Athletic's last four matches due to a nagging hamstring problem, but his return to training suggests he's expected to return to the pitch quite soon. It's unclear if he'll start Sunday, but at the very least, he should be an option off the bench.

