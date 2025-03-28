Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta headshot

Ruiz de Galarreta Injury: Trains individually indoors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:14am

Galarreta (hamstring) suffered an injury and is training indoors, making him a doubt for Sunday's game against Osasuna, the club announced.

Galarreta is struggling with a hamstring injury again and is not training at the same rhythm as his teammates, as he was spotted training individually indoors. His presence in Sunday's clash against Osasuna is highly doubtful, with Benat Prados Diaz likely replacing him in midfield for that game.

Ruiz de Galarreta
Athletic
