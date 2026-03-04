Ruiz de Galarreta News: Appears in Copa derby

De Galarreta (shoulder) played 34 minutes as a substitute during Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad.

De Galarreta is back in contention for a starting spot after avoiding a significant shoulder injury from the issue that forced him to leave the game against Rayo. He'll aim to replace Alejandro Rego as Mikel Jauregizar's partner in the defensive midfield line for the remainder of the season.