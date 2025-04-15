Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta headshot

Ruiz de Galarreta News: Assists in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Ruiz de Galarreta assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Rayo Vallecano.

Ruiz de Galarreta provided his third assist of the season as he helped his team comeback from behind to win 3-1. He came on as a sub and this was his second assist of the year coming from the bench. This was his only chance created and he failed to win his only tackle of the match.

Ruiz de Galarreta
Athletic
