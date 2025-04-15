Ruiz de Galarreta News: Assists in 3-1 win

Ruiz de Galarreta assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Rayo Vallecano.

Ruiz de Galarreta provided his third assist of the season as he helped his team comeback from behind to win 3-1. He came on as a sub and this was his second assist of the year coming from the bench. This was his only chance created and he failed to win his only tackle of the match.