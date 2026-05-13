Ruiz de Galarreta headshot

Ruiz de Galarreta News: Back with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Galarreta (personal) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Espanyol.

Galarreta had to miss the club's last match after the birth of his son, but is back in the team Wednesday, with the midfielder fit enough to find the starting XI. The midfielder is likely to maintain a decent role in the final few games of the season, starting in 28 of his 32 appearances this season, while notching one goal and two assists.

Ruiz de Galarreta
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