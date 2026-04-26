Ruiz de Galarreta News: Delivers assist in loss

De Galarreta assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atletico Madrid.

De Galarreta set up Aitor Paredes through a set-piece cross after 23 minutes of action Saturday. Other than that, the defensive midfielder led the team with six crosses and three tackles won throughout the game. His recent increase in set-piece numbers has given him some creative upside, but he's still more reliable for possession stats, averaging 30.1 accurate passes, 5.4 balls recovered and 1.8 tackles per contest in the 2025/26 La Liga season.