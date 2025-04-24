Ruiz de Galarreta News: On scoresheet

Ruiz de Galarreta assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.

Ruiz de Galarreta recorded a second assist in his second match played after getting his first league start since Mar 1. He has not bee much of an option for the team in recent weeks, missing time with injury that has resulted in just five La Liga matches played since Jan 26.