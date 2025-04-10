Fantasy Soccer
Ruiz de Galarreta headshot

Ruiz de Galarreta News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

De Galarreta (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Thursday's trip to Rangers.

De Galarreta returned to the starting XI for Thursday's clash after being added back to the squad list earlier in the week. The midfielder has been hampered by a variety of issues recently, but when fit he tends to be a frequent starter. De Galarreta's last start came during a March. 13 win over Roma in the Europa League.

Ruiz de Galarreta
Athletic
