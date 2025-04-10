Ruiz de Galarreta News: Starting Thursday
De Galarreta (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Thursday's trip to Rangers.
De Galarreta returned to the starting XI for Thursday's clash after being added back to the squad list earlier in the week. The midfielder has been hampered by a variety of issues recently, but when fit he tends to be a frequent starter. De Galarreta's last start came during a March. 13 win over Roma in the Europa League.
