Ruslan Malinovskyi

Ruslan Malinovskyi Injury: Ruled out for Verona game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 5:35am

Malinovskyi won't be an option against Verona on Sunday due to a knock, coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Malinovskyi got banged up in training and won't be available for this one, but he's expected back for the following fixture. Caleb Ekuban and Junior Messias are the top candidates to replace him, while Jean Onana and Milan Badelj are in contention to play in more defensive roles.

Ruslan Malinovskyi
Genoa
