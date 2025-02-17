Ruslan Malinovskyi Injury: Selected after long absence
Malinovskyi (ankle) has been included in Genoa's squad list to face Venezia on Monday.
Malinovskyi is available for the first time since suffering a major ankle injury in the first meeting between the two sides back in late September. His recovery has been fast all things considered. He'll likely be re-introduced slowly into the rotation. He made five appearances (two starts) before getting hurt, tallying six shots (two on target), three chances created and eight tackles.
