Ruslan Malinovskyi Injury: Selected after long absence

Malinovskyi (ankle) has been included in Genoa's squad list to face Venezia on Monday.

Malinovskyi is available for the first time since suffering a major ankle injury in the first meeting between the two sides back in late September. His recovery has been fast all things considered. He'll likely be re-introduced slowly into the rotation. He made five appearances (two starts) before getting hurt, tallying six shots (two on target), three chances created and eight tackles.