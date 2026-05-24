Ruslan Malinovskyi Injury: Will sit out Lecce meeting

Malinovskyi (undisclosed) hasn't been selected for Sunday's fixture versus Lecce.

Malinovskyi suffered a minor injury late in the week and will be spared in the season finale, leaving Genoa short-handed since Vitinha (suspension), Caleb Ekuban (undisclosed), Jeff Ekhator (foot) and Tommaso Baldanzi (illness) are also missing. Stefano Sabelli, Aaron Martin and Latif Ouedraogo will likely benefit from the situation. Malinovskyi will leave as a free agent after his best campaign in a few years, as he scored six goals, provided three assists and tallied 55 shots (15 on target), 38 chances created and 64 crosses (22 accurate) in 2025/2026.