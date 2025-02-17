Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Bench addition Monday

Malinovskyi (ankle) is on the bench for Monday's match against Venezia.

Malinovskyi is back from his ankle injury after an extended absence, last appearing Sept. 21 in a match also against Venezia. That said, he will hope to see time against the team again, although he will hope to remain healthy this time. He only started in two of his five appearances before his injury and will likely serve in a rotational role.