Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Eligible to face Como

Malinovskyi cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.

Malinovskyi will return versus Como on Sunday alongside Morten Frendrup in the Genoa midfield. Amorim and Patrizio Masini filled in for the two starters in this one. Malinovskyi has taken at least one shot in five straight appearances, totaling 11 attempts (three on target), scoring once and logging 11 key passes and eight corners. Furthermore, he has swung in one or more crosses in 12 matches in a row, piling up 33 (nine accurate).