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Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Malinovskyi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Sassuolo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 5th minute.

Mailinovskyi has an eventful start to Sunday's match, earning a yellow card in the fifth minute before netting the opening goal in the 18th minute. This ends a decent absence without a goal for the midfielder, as his last came Feb. 7, seven games ago. He now sits at six goals and three assists, close to hitting double digits.

Ruslan Malinovskyi
Genoa
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