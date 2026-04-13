Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Nets opening goal
Malinovskyi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Sassuolo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 5th minute.
Mailinovskyi has an eventful start to Sunday's match, earning a yellow card in the fifth minute before netting the opening goal in the 18th minute. This ends a decent absence without a goal for the midfielder, as his last came Feb. 7, seven games ago. He now sits at six goals and three assists, close to hitting double digits.
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