Ruslan Malinovskyi News: One shot on target in defeat

Malinovskyi generated one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Malinovskyi delivered a solid offensive effort in his third outing since returning from an extended absence, recording a shot for a second consecutive outing and landing his first shot on target in four appearances. This also marked his second straight game accounting for at least one chance created, and he is now up to seven chances created over eight appearances on the season.